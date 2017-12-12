DALLAS -- Sonny Dykes was already back in Texas. Now he's a head coach in his home state for the first time.

Dykes was introduced at SMU on Tuesday, telling a story of cheering for the Mustangs at old Southwest Conference rival Texas Tech in the early 1980s. That was before his late dad, Spike Dykes, started a long tenure leading the Red Raiders.

Sonny Dykes, who spent the past season as an offensive consultant at TCU, took the reins at SMU on Tuesday. Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports

Dykes will coach SMU (7-5) against one of his former teams, Louisiana Tech, in the Frisco Bowl near Dallas next week.

The 48-year-old is back as a head coach a year after he was fired at Cal, having spent the past season as an offensive consultant under Gary Patterson at TCU.

He turned around the Bulldogs before joining the Golden Bears, coaching 2016 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Jared Goff. Dykes takes over for Chad Morris, who left the Mustangs for Arkansas after three seasons.