          Tennessee loses QB Adrian Martinez to Huskers; Michael Penix decommits

          8:49 PM ET
          Tom VanHaaren
            • Big Ten recruiting reporter
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
          Tennessee's recruiting class lost two prospects on Wednesday, both at the quarterback position. ESPN 300 quarterback Adrian Martinez and three-star Michael Penix both announced they are no longer part of the Vols 2018 class.

          Martinez, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound quarterback from Fresno, California, flopped his commitment from Tennessee to Nebraska. New Huskers coach Scott Frost, and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, made Martinez a priority immediately after Frost was hired by Nebraska.

          Martinez took a visit to Nebraska and was also contacted by new Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, but ultimately decided to flip his commitment.

          Penix, a Tampa, Florida prospect, announced his decommitment on twitter, three days after receiving a scholarship offer from Florida State and new head coach Willie Taggart.

          The Vols no longer have a quarterback committed in this class, and are down to three ESPN 300 commitments and 10 overall.

