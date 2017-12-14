The NCAA has upheld a two-year show-cause order for former Alabama assistant Bo Davis that lasts until April 2019.

Davis, now the defensive line coach at Texas-San Antonio, had appealed the initial decision, arguing that the penalty should have started on April 29, 2016, the date he resigned from Alabama.

Alabama had started an internal investigation into alleged recruiting violations by Davis at the time of his resignation, but the NCAA committee on infractions only gave Davis the show-cause order on April 14, 2017, ruling he knowingly violated rules by taking part in a meeting with four recruits that a booster had arranged.

The show-cause prohibited Davis from off-campus recruiting activities until April 13, 2019. UTSA hired Davis in February 2017.

The infractions appellate committee upheld the length of the show-cause order.

"Neither NCAA rules nor past cases consider timing other than the announcement of penalties as the start date," the ruling stated. "The committee also noted the infractions panel provided substantial leniency to the former assistant coach given that he was subject to a show-cause order ranging from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 10 years with a prohibition on all athletically related duties."

The Alabama program received no additional penalties from the infractions committee.