PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh sophomore quarterback Ben DiNucci is transferring.

DiNucci announced his decision Thursday, two days after third-string redshirt freshman quarterback Thomas MacVittie said he was leaving the program. While MacVittie played on special teams this season and never took a snap under center, DiNucci appeared in 10 games, including six starts.

He completed 88 of 158 passes for 1,091 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 126 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers went 5-7.

DiNucci was replaced by redshirt freshman Kenny Pickett for Pitt's regular-season finale against then-No. 2 Miami. Pickett guided the Panthers to a 24-14 upset victory.

Following his plans to transfer in January, DiNucci will have two years of eligibility remaining.