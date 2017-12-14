Colorado State and coach Mike Bobo have agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2022 season.

Bobo, who will complete his third season with the Rams in Saturday's Gildan New Mexico Bowl against Marshall, had two years left on his original agreement. The new deal increases his salary to $1.8 million in 2018, and includes $100,000 raises for each year of the contract through 2022. Bobo had been set to earn $1.65 million in 2018.

Colorado State has extended coach Mike Bobo through 2022. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State is 21-17 under Bobo and can record its first eight-win season of his tenure with a win Saturday. Bobo, 43, came to Colorado State from Georgia, his alma mater, where he served as offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2014.

"His leadership and focus on creating an environment where young people can grow in their academic and athletic pursuits is the essence of intercollegiate athletics," CSU athletic director Joe Parker said in a prepared statement. "We have shared championship aspirations for our program and continuity is an extremely important element to chartering the path toward achieving those aspiration."