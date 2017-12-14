Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson will not be charged with a crime after being accused of rape earlier this month, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn announced Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this month, an Oklahoma University employee filed for a victim's protection order against Anderson. The protection order alleged that the Sooner running back raped her two weeks prior.

Anderson denied the claims.

Anderson's attorney last week called the allegations "patently false."

The sophomore is Oklahoma's leading rusher this season with 960 yards and 16 total touchdowns.

The Sooners play Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual on New Year's Day.