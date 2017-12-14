UCF running back Adrian Killins Jr. says the Knights will have a speed advantage against Auburn in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, noting "SEC football, they don't have a lot of speed."
Killins was asked by an Orlando Sentinel reporter Thursday what it would take to beat the Tigers in their Jan. 1 matchup, noting teammate Otis Anderson mentioned speed would be a big factor.
In response, Killins said, "SEC football, they don't have a lot of speed, honestly. Auburn hasn't seen any speed like we have here. So I would say they're in for a rude awakening, because UCF football, we're UCF fast and UCF fierce.
Defense is gonna put 11 hats to the ball fast and furious, and offense, we've got a lot of guys that can go up and get the ball and make you miss and make big plays."
Killins leads the Knights with 787 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns, and is a big reason why UCF ended the season as the only undefeated team in the nation. UCF has primarily relied on its speed on offense to put up big numbers all season, as the Knights lead the nation in scoring (49.4 yards per game) and rank No. 5 in total offense (540.4 yards per game).
The SEC has built its own reputation on speed, so it would be no surprise if these comments somehow found their way into the Auburn locker room as a little extra motivation.