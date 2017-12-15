The Texas Tech Red Raiders announced a new two-year contract Thursday for David Gibbs, which will keep the third-year defensive coordinator in Lubbock, Texas, through the 2019 season.

Gibbs' salary will go from $550,000 per year to $650,000.

Arizona State reportedly had been interested in adding Gibbs to its staff. Gibbs was connected to the vacant coordinator's job at Arizona State under new head coach Herm Edwards. Gibbs coached under Edwards when the two were at the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We are fortunate to have one of the top defensive coordinators in the country in Coach Gibbs," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a statement. "Since the conclusion of the regular season, finalizing this new contract to keep Coach Gibbs at Texas Tech has been a priority for myself and (athletic director) Kirby (Hocutt). We look forward to continuing to build one of the nation's top defenses in the years to come under Coach Gibbs."

Under Gibbs, the Red Raiders have undergone a turnaround defensively this year after several hapless seasons. Tech has forced a Big 12-leading 27 turnovers, which ranks sixth nationally. The Red Raiders also expect to return 10 defensive starters next year.

Texas Tech plays South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23.