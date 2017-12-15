The woman who accused Rodney Anderson of sexual assault has dropped the protective order against the Oklahoma running back, according to a statement that she gave to ESPN on Friday.

The woman released the statement one day after the district attorney's office for Cleveland County, Oklahoma, determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Anderson.

ESPN does not reveal the identity of those who have reported sexual assault unless they voluntarily identified themselves or there is a compelling reason to make an exception.

"My choice to stay silent to the media was an intentional decision," the woman said in the statement. "I held full faith that the Oklahoma criminal justice system would achieve due process with a thorough investigation. Yesterday's press conference, held by the Cleveland County District Attorney's office, diminished my faith in our local judicial system. I was speechless when I heard inaccurate statements, a disregard for addressing my inability to give consent, and a projected perceived bias. I was led to believe that the case details provided to the media would be a vague overview of the investigative process. I truly hope their unorthodox, erroneous and egregious release of detailed information does not affect and/or deter future victims from coming forward."

District Attorney Greg Mashburn said during a news conference Thursday that the evidence, which included interviews with the woman's friends and text messages exchanged between the woman and Anderson, suggested the sexual encounter was consensual.

Through an emergency protective order filed on Dec. 4, the woman accused Anderson of raping her on Nov. 16. According to the order, the two met at a bar and went back to her apartment. Two weeks later, through a conversation with a friend, the woman said she began "recalling images and feelings of him and forcing his fingers" inside her and biting her.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Caswell said Thursday that account did not match up with what the Norman Police Department found in its investigation.

Caswell said the woman told police, upon inquiry, that she "never communicated to Mr. Anderson in any way to let him know that she did not want to do this," and that there were "several back-and-forth [text] messages that were friendly ... stating that they had fun and that she had hoped to see Mr. Anderson again."

Caswell went on to say, "That night, [the woman] had called [a friend] from the bathroom and she said she was very excited that Mr. Anderson was at her house. She said that she had vomited but intended to brush her teeth and go back and kiss him some more."

The friend told police that the woman "sounded tipsy, but not drunk." And that she had told the friend the next day that "she had had a great time" with Anderson.

"She described the sexual activity in the living room and the bedroom and stated she hoped they would get together again," Caswell continued. "She provided intimate details about the sexual activity and stated that she wished she had actually had sex with Mr. Anderson, but she thought he was just being a nice guy."

In her statement, the woman disputed those details.

"I was unable to immediately recollect the events of November 16th due to my high level of intoxication," she said. "I was not 'tipsy' -- I was incapacitated. Following a night of consuming over 10 shots of alcohol, at least 8 of which he witnessed, I was unable to provide consent after I had 'blacked-out.' As stated, I came forward to authorities with the details of my ordeal after I began to remember terrorizing images, thoughts and feelings from that night. My motives for coming forward are pure. My body was violated when I was unable to give consent. I had no desire for anything but criminal justice."

Anderson is Oklahoma's leading rusher with 960 yards and 11 touchdown runs. The Sooners will face Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual on New Year's Day.