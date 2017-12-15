Keyshawn Johnson Jr. will not return to Nebraska to play for new coach Scott Frost.

Johnson, a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2017, announced via Twitter on Friday that he would pursue an opportunity at a different college program.

He is the son of former three-time Pro Bowl wideout Keyshawn Johnson, the No. 1 pick in the 1996 NFL draft. He played collegiately at USC under Mike Riley as offensive coordinator.

Riley recruited the younger Johnson out of Calabasas, California, to Nebraska. Riley was fired after three seasons as head coach at the school in November and replaced by Frost.

Johnson, rated No. 293 in the ESPN 300 a year ago, enrolled at Nebraska in January and participated in spring practice. He was cited for marijuana possession in June and shortly after left school to return home. The elder Johnson said at the time that he supported his son's leave and hoped that Johnson Jr. would mature before returning to college.

The opportunity existed for Johnson to re-enroll at Nebraska in January. But the departure of Riley left the family without its strongest connection at the Big Ten program.