With the early signing period just five days away, the late twists and turns on the recruiting trail have begun.

Josh Jobe, the No. 117-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, flipped from Miami to Alabama on Saturday while on an official visit in Tuscaloosa, impacting a pair of top-10 recruiting classes.

I want to thank all coaches from the University of Miami but at this time I have to do what is best for me, my future and my family. I will be signing with the University of Alabama on December 20th. #Rolltide pic.twitter.com/bjzoVk94UM — JJ (@JoshuaMJobe) December 16, 2017

The 6-foot, 178-pound playmaking cornerback adds to an Alabama recruiting class that was ranked No. 10 prior to Jobe's flip. Jobe becomes the 10th ESPN 300 commitment for Nick Saban and staff, and helps fill a key need in the defensive backfield, joining ESPN JC 50 cornerback Saivion Smith and ESPN 300 in-state cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Jobe's verbal continues the Crimson Tide's success in South Florida under Saban. ESPN 300 receiver Xavier Williams joins Jobe as South Florida prospects in the 2018 class, following in the footsteps of Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy in recent classes.

The Jobe commitment could be the start of a strong close for Alabama, with the Crimson Tide considered the favorite for five-star Eyabi Anoma, and in the mix for Ohio State quarterback verbal Emory Jones and ESPN 300s Nicholas Petit-Frere and receivers Jaylen Waddle and Jacob Copeland.

Jobe, the No. 15 cornerback in the country, was one of the first verbals for the Hurricanes in the 2018 class, committing way back in June 2015, but he had always stayed in contact with Alabama and others in the region. The loss is a hit for the Hurricanes' No. 3-ranked recruiting class and makes the recruitment of five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell that much more important for Mark Richt and staff.

Miami remains in the hunt for a first top-5 class since 2008, with Campbell, ESPN 300 pass-rusher Andrew Chatfield and four-star defensive lineman Dennis Briggs among the top targets remaining on the board.