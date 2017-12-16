The North Dakota State Bison may be returning to the FCS title game, but they'll likely be without three key players after injuries suffered in their semifinal victory Friday.

Coach Chris Klieman confirmed on 970 WDAY in Fargo on Saturday that junior cornerbacks Jalen Allison and Jaylaan Wimbush suffered knee injuries in the semifinal, and sophomore running back Ty Brooks dislocated his shoulder.

The coach said all three players will likely not play in the national championship game Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas.

North Dakota State (13-1) will seek its sixth FCS title in seven years against the winner of Saturday's semifinal between James Madison and South Dakota State.

Sophomore cornerback Marquise Bridges had a pair of interceptions during the Bison's 55-13 rout of Sam Houston State. Freshman running back Seth Wilson, who was No. 3 on the depth chart, rushed for 194 yards on 24 carries.

The other backup cornerback, freshman Josh Haynes, had two tackles and a sack.

