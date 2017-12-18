Virginia Tech announced Monday it has received a $15.2 million donation -- the largest gift in school history -- and will use it to create a student-athlete performance center on campus. An alumni couple who are also Virginia natives made the donation.

The 17,000-square foot student-athlete performance center will benefit all 22 sports on campus, and will be housed on the fourth floor of the Jamerson Athletics Center.

The gift will allow work to begin on the $16.5 million project, which includes new construction and renovation. It is expected to start in 2018, pending formal approval by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

When completed, the center will more than double its current 6,000-square foot footprint and will have space for dining, nutrition, donor hospitality, recruiting areas and a connect to the Cassell Coliseum concourse.

"These upgrades will enable us to utilize this space 300 times a year rather than 50," athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement. "It makes a huge statement to our commitment and vision to be the preeminent program in the ACC."