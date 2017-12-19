Washington State coach Mike Leach has agreed on a contract extension through the 2022 season, the school announced Monday.

Leach will make an average of roughly $4 million a year under the terms of the deal, which includes a $750,000 retention bonus should he remain with the program following the 2020 season.

"I would like to thank President [Kirk] Schulz and Washington State for their commitment to Cougar football and appreciate his vision and leadership for WSU Athletics," Leach said in a statement. "We have accomplished some great things in our time here and my staff and I are excited to lead WSU Cougar football into the future. We can't wait to see what's in store for our program."

The school has also agreed to add $400,000 to the assistant coaches' salary pool for the 2018 season and, in the release, acknowledged the need for an indoor practice facility.

Leach was hired at Washington State prior to the 2012 season, which came after a four-year stretch when the team went 9-40, and has engineered a remarkable turnaround. The Cougars are 38-37 overall under Leach and 26-12 over the past three years.

No. 18 Washington State will play No. 16 Michigan State in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28. Leach is the first coach in program history to lead the team to three straight bowl games.

"Coach Leach has led a spectacular turnaround in the fortunes of our football program during the last six years, and we want to keep him in the Cougar family for a long time to come," Schulz said. "Importantly, our on-field football success has reaped dividends for the entire athletic program, invigorating the interest of fans, boosting football season ticket sales and increasing donor contributions to the Cougar Athletic Fund."

The extension comes while WSU remains without a permanent athletic director. Bill Moos, who hired Leach, left for the same job at Nebraska in October, and Moos' longtime No. 2, Mike Marlow, was named Northern Arizona's athletic director last week.

John Johnson is serving as Washington State's interim AD, but is not a candidate for the permanent job.