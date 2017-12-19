Ole Miss wide receiver Van Jefferson has found a new home.

After being granted permission to transfer and speak to other schools, Jefferson announced on Twitter Monday that he will be transferring to Florida to finish out his collegiate career.

ESPN confirmed that Florida has accepted his transfer. He is expected to be officially announced as part of the Gators' roster in January.

"(It's) close to home, since I'm from Jacksonville, and it'll be easier for my mom to come see me play," Jefferson said. "It's a great opportunity for me, God led me to this decision."

Jefferson sought transfer after Ole Miss was hit with sanctions by the NCAA earlier this month. The committee on infractions announced that the Rebels will be banned from playing in the postseason in 2018 and the program was hit with more scholarship reductions.

The redshirt sophomore is expected to appeal for a waiver to the NCAA to play immediately in 2018, giving him two more seasons of eligibility.

Jefferson could make an immediate impact in Gainesville. Senior Brandon Powell, who led Florida with 42 catches this season and had 406 yards and three touchdowns, has graduated, while embattled star Antonio Callaway won't be returning to the team in 2018 after signing with an agent and declaring for the 2018 NFL draft. Callaway missed all of the 2017 season because of his connection to a credit card scheme that saw multiple players, including top running back Jordan Scarlett, suspended for the year.

Florida currently has zero commitments from wide receiver prospects in its 2018 recruiting class.

Jefferson was second for the Rebels with 42 catches in 2017. He also had 456 receiving yards and a touchdown. In his two years of playing time, Jefferson has 91 receptions for 999 yards and four touchdowns.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren contributed to this report.