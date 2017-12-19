        <
          Alabama LB Dylan Moses injures foot, may miss playoff

          play
          Sugar Bowl the stage for Alabama-Clemson Part 3 (0:39)

          After meeting in the two previous national title games, Alabama and Clemson will face off on New Year's Day in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN. (0:39)

          2:46 PM ET
          • Chris LowESPN Senior Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2007
            • Graduate of the University of Tennessee
            Follow on Twitter

          Alabama freshman linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a foot injury in practice Monday and is out indefinitely, coach Nick Saban said, putting his availability for the Clemson game in the College Football Playoff in serious peril.

          AL.com reported Tuesday that Moses would have to undergo surgery.

          The Crimson Tide have been beset with injuries at linebacker this season and were already going to be without senior Shaun Dion Hamilton for the CFP. They got sophomore Mack Wilson back from injury for the regular-season finale against Auburn, and Wilson should be healthier for the Jan. 1 game against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

          Once Dion Hamilton went down, Moses' role increased substantially the last few games for the Tide.

