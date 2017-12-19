Virginia Tech leading receiver Cam Phillips will miss the Camping World Bowl against Oklahoma State after undergoing sports hernia surgery, the school announced Tuesday.

Phillips, a first-team All-ACC selection, ends the season with 71 catches for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. Earlier in the year, the senior became the school's all-time leader in receptions (236) and receiving yards (3,027).

Losing Phillips is a tough blow for the Virginia Tech receiver group, which relied heavily on his presence throughout the season. True freshman Sean Savoy ranks No. 2 on the team in receiving with 454 yards.

In addition, the Hokies will be without leading rusher Travon McMillian, who announced earlier this month his intention to transfer.

"While we're disappointed that Cam won't be able to compete in the bowl game, hopefully he enjoys a speedy recovery as he prepares for the next step of his football journey," Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. "We appreciate Cam's many contributions and accomplishments during his career at Virginia Tech and wish him the very best."