Jerry Kill, a veteran college football coach who has dealt with epilepsy for the past decade, has retired from his post as Rutgers offensive coordinator after one season.

Kill joined the Scarlet Knights' coaching staff on Dec. 19, 2016, after a yearlong hiatus from coaching. On Tuesday, he and Rutgers coach Chris Ash announced he would not remain with the team for health reasons.

"I don't have any regrets, and I've had a blessed career," Kill said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "I love this game and all the coaches that I've worked with. They have all made Jerry Kill a better man. I know that I did it the right way and I did it my way. I gave everything I had to the game; I just ran out of juice."

Kill suffered another seizure on Sept. 10, one day after Rutgers' loss to Eastern Michigan.

He was the head coach at Minnesota from 2011 until seizures forced him to retire for the first time during the 2015 season.

Kill was previously a head coach at Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Emporia State and Saginaw Valley State during a coaching career that lasted 34 years. He won the Eddie Robinson Award as an FCS coach in 2004 and was Big Ten coach of the year in 2014.

"Jerry had a great impact on our coaching staff and was a tremendous influence on all of our players," Ash said. "I wish Jerry and his wife the best, and they will always be part of our Rutgers family."

Kill's departure means Ash will be looking for his third offensive coordinator heading into his third season at Rutgers. The team will have gone through nine different coaches in that position in the past nine years.