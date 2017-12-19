Grammy Award winning artist Kendrick Lamar will perform at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship game next month, ESPN announced Tuesday.

Lamar will perform in the free non-ticketed event from Centennial Olympic Park, which is near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the game will be played Jan. 8. Lamar's performance will be integrated into halftime of ESPN's telecast of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

Kendrick Lamar has performed for ESPN before, here at ESPN The Party at Basketball City in January 2014. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For ESPN

The seven-time Grammy Award winner will perform a medley of his hits, including songs from his latest and critically acclaimed album "DAMN."

"Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an honor," Lamar said in a statement. "Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship."

"In each year of the College Football Playoff, we've been able to build upon the experience of the last," said Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN global sales and marketing. "This year is a true first for college football -- and it makes sense that the hottest performer of the moment, Kendrick Lamar, would usher in this new era for the national championship game."