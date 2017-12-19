Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson announced that he will return for his senior season.

Clayton Thorson will return to Northwestern to play his senior season William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports

Thorson is the winningest quarterback in Northwestern history (26 wins) and has tied the school record with 44 touchdown passes. He's set to graduate in June.

"I want to play another season alongside the guys I've battled with for these last three years, and win a Big Ten Championship," Thorson said in an announcement. "That's what I came here to do."

Before the season, ESPN's Mel Kiper ranked Thorson fifth among non-senior prospects behind USC's Sam Darnold, Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Thorson had an up-and-down year for Northwestern, completing 688 of 1199 attempts for a 57.4 percentage. He had 30 interceptions to go with his 44 touchdowns for the Wildcats, 9-3 overall, 7-2 in the Big Ten.

No. 20 Northwestern plays Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on December 29.