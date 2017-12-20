Defensive lineman Byron Cowart signed with Maryland football as part of its 2018 class on Wednesday after spending two years with Auburn.

Cowart, a former No. 1 recruit nationally, signed with the Tigers in the 2015 recruiting cycle. His playing time was limited and he had a tumultuous time at Auburn that included an emergency appendectomy.

Byron Cowart, after spending two years with the Auburn program, officially singed with Maryland on Wednesday. Greg McWilliams/Icon Sportswire

Cowart was granted his release from Auburn in September. Coach Gus Malzahn said Cowart, a 6-foot-3, 283-pound junior, came to him "numerous times over the last couple of weeks disappointed with his playing time."

He ultimately transferred to Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida, and will now head to College Park to play for the Terps.

The former Seffner, Florida, prospect will graduate from the community college before enrolling at Maryland, so he did sign a national letter of intent like the rest of the prospects signing Wednesday. Because of that, he will be eligible immediately and should help bolster the Maryland defense.