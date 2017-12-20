CLEMSON, S.C. -- Dabo Swinney said he may have discussed Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's future with five-star recruit Jackson Carman as part of the recruiting process, and Carman said the suggestion that Meyer might not stay with the Buckeyes much longer was a factor in his decision to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday.

"When you recruit, you evaluate everything on a program," Swinney said. "I can't recall specifically, but it sounds like something that may have come up when we talked about coaches."

Carman, the No. 12 recruit nationally out of Fairfield, Ohio, said Meyer's coaching future "wasn't a major factor, but it was an underlying one," according to The Athletic.

Swinney stood by the notion that there were distinct differences between his career -- he's been at Clemson since 2003 -- and Meyer's, who has been a head coach at four different schools.

"I'm a guy that's been here for 15 years, and there are obvious differences when you compare coaches, if they're at different stages in life" Swinney said. "In recruiting, you talk about anything and everything a recruit wants to talk about that seems relevant."

Carman's addition was a big get for Swinney, who learned of the official signing midway through a news conference with reporters. Swinney slapped the table and smiled, shouting "Action Jackson."

"Sometimes you sign guys that check every box," Swinney said. "They just show up and you go 'Wow.' That's what he is. He's 350 and can move. He's very physical and the No. 1 player in Ohio."

Beyond Carman, Clemson reeled in a strong early class, including QB Trevor Lawrence, the nation's top quarterback and No. 2 overall recruit. Lawrence is 6-foot-6, 210 pounds and, according to Swinney, arrives in better position to compete immediately than former star Deshaun Watson.

"He's just so physically developed for a young guy," Swinney said. "Deshaun was pretty special, but he was 180 pounds when he got here. This kid's 212 pounds, 6-6. He's been well prepared, well groomed, he's just tremendous. He's got everything you look for and could possibly want."

Lawrence joins a particularly deep cast of QBs, including current starter Kelly Bryant, former ESPN 300 recruit Zerrick Cooper and last year's top QB recruit, Hunter Johnson.

Swinney said none of the QBs have been intimidated by the competition, but he does see enormous potential in Lawrence.

"My job is to recruit the best players I can recruit," Swinney said. "When they get here, challenge them and grow them into their best version. Competition will bring out the best in everyone, and at the end of the day, someone's going to win the job. You're going to have a starter and backups. We have a process in place. We'll go through it and let the chips fall where they may."