LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's Scott Frost spoke critically on Wednesday of head coaches who jump schools and leave behind assistants to "get fired."

"That's not the right thing to do, in my eyes," Frost said.

Frost led UCF to a 12-0 mark this season and won several national honors, including the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award. He announced his decision after the Dec. 2 AAC title game to leave for his alma mater but has continued to coach the Knights as they prepare for the Jan. 1 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl against Auburn -- while recruiting for the Cornhuskers.

His entire full-time staff will follow Frost to Nebraska. Frost said he's watched many coaches this year and in previous seasons move on and leave assistants at their former schools.

"The right thing to do was to give every one of my coaches an opportunity to come," Frost said. "If they're good enough to take an 0-12 program to 12-0 in two years, they're good enough to coach anywhere. Because what they've accomplished at UCF is next to impossible."

Frost and his coaches worked quickly to retain and collect 13 verbal commitments ahead of the early signing period. They signed the majority of those players on Wednesday, including ESPN 300 quarterback Adrian Martinez and ESPN JC 50 running back Greg Bell.

The Huskers' class of signees also included a pair of former UCF commits -- tight end Katerian Legrone and wide receiver Justin McGriff.

According to Frost, both players contacted his staff about an opportunity to follow the coaches to Nebraska. Former longtime UCF assistant Sean Beckton recruited both players.

"When they called us and said they wanted to come with us, it was an easy decision," Frost said.

He said he cherished the cohesiveness of his staff.

"To a man," Frost said, "they all wanted to come, which was flattering to me."