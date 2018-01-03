A few days before the Dec. 13 Senate election in Alabama, an ad from a progressive group appeared that showed voters how to write in a candidate other than Roy Moore or Doug Jones.

The suggested name to scribble down: Nick Saban.

Alabamians did it, too. Saban ended up with at least 421 votes in a race decided by 21,924. (We're using the phrase "at least" because the elections report is 430 pages, many of which are handwritten and hard to read, making exact totals nearly impossible to tally). The Tide coach, whose team takes on Georgia on Jan. 8 (8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App) in the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T, ultimately had no impact on the race, but his total led all sports figures in the state of Alabama. Saban even edged current U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions (415 votes). Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was one of many public figures who proposed Sessions as a strong write-in candidate in Alabama.

Saban wasn't the only sports figure to pick up some unexpected ballot love. After 155 public records requests, more than 2,000 pages of voting results and multiple spellchecks of the name Kristaps Porzingis, here are the four biggest elections of 2017 -- the races for senator in Alabama, mayor in New York and governor in New Jersey and Virginia -- in which athletes and coaches rocked the vote.

Okay, maybe "rocked the vote" is a slight overstatement ...

ALABAMA

Sports figure Vote total Nick Saban 421 Charles Barkley 37 Tommy Tuberville 14 Gus Malzahn 12 Cam Ward 9 Bo Jackson 7 Kerryon Johnson 3 Big Al 2 Vince Dooley 2 Roy Jones Jr. 2 Kirby Smart 2 Matthew Berry 1 Jerome Bettis 1 Pat Dye 1 Paul Finebaum 1 Terry Francona 1 Jalen Hurts 1 Peyton Manning 1 Ed Orgeron 1 Terry Saban 1 Gene Stallings 1 Curtis Strange 1 Tim Tebow 1 T.J. Watt 1

Former attorney general Luther Strange, who lost to Roy Moore in the Republican primary, racked up the most votes of any write-in candidate, with 7,894. Saban ranked highest among sports figures, well ahead of Charles Barkley, former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville and current Tigers coach Gus Malzahn. Then the results got a little wackier, with even Saban's wife, Terry, and his starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, grabbing one vote apiece.

At least a few voters seem to be rooting for Bama to get rolled in the national title game: former Crimson Tide assistant Kirby Smart, now head coach at Georgia, netted one vote each in Baldwin and Jefferson Counties. Of course, that just put Smart in a tie with the fourth figure who'll have a rooting interest in the CFP championship -- Alabama's costumed elephant mascot, Big Al.

And what's with Cam Ward getting nine votes? It's entirely possible that those nine voters were fans of Republican state senator Cam Ward, who has served in the legislature since 2010. But for this exercise, we chose to believe that Alabama is home to a small band of die-hard Carolina Hurricanes fans.

NEW YORK CITY

Aaron Judge smiles during batting practice the day before the AL wild-card game. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Sports figure Vote total Aaron Judge 10 Kristaps Porzingis 9 Shalane Flanagan 2 Joe Girardi 2 Derek Jeter 2 Charles Oakley 2 Steve Austin 1 LaVar Ball 1 Ron Darling 1 Ezekiel Elliott 1 Michael Francesa 1 Colin Kaepernick 1 Spike Lee 1 Jeremy Lin 1 Eli Manning 1 Stephon Marbury 1 Don Mattingly 1 Pete Rose 1 Orenthal James Simpson 1 Brian Stann 1 Darryl Strawberry 1 Joe Torre 1

Think Aaron Judge made a bit of an impact in NYC this year? The Yankees' rookie slugger led all sports figures in votes ... sort of. If New Yorkers had gotten the spelling of Kristaps Porzingis' name right -- there were two votes for various misspellings -- he would have edged Judge 11-10.

Those two athletes edged other celebrities such as Howard Stern (five votes), Beyonce Knowles (four votes), Tony Stark (two votes), Ken Bone (one vote), Larry David (one vote), Captain Crunch (one vote), Bart Simpson (one vote), Lord Yoda (one vote), Obi-Wan Kenobi (one vote) and Wonder Woman (one vote). And if you've ever wondered whom New Yorkers would choose for mayor between Derek Jeter and Stone Cold Steve Austin, it's Jeter ... by a closer-than-expected 2-1 margin.

A special congrats to Mickey Mouse, whose 15 votes for New York City mayor were more than those of Andrew Cuomo (six votes) and Anthony Weiner (eight votes) combined.

NEW JERSEY

Rising Eagles star QB Carson Wentz captivated Philly this season -- and even rallied some New Jerseyites during the gubernatorial election. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Sports figure Vote total Carson Wentz 4 Chris Ash 1 Kobe Bryant 1 Mark Cuban 1 Ric Flair 1 Roy Halladay 1 Bob Hurley 1 Jeff Jarrett 1 Daniel Murphy 1 Tony Romo 1 Tim Tebow 1

In November, New Jersey Democratic candidate Philip Murphy defeated Republican Kim Guadagno by about 300,000 votes to replace departing governor Chris Christie.

But like the voters in Alabama and New York City, some in the Garden State electorate reached to the sports world for write-in candidates. Kobe Bryant and Mark Cuban both netted votes, as did Tim Tebow and Jeff Jarrett (for purposes of this story, we're going to hope it was a vote for the four-time WCW heavyweight champ, as opposed to some other guy named Jeff Jarrett).

The king of the New Jersey jock vote? Carson Wentz, who earned a single vote in four different counties. By comparison, Bruce Springsteen picked up five write-in votes.

VIRGINIA

Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin finished just 1,409,175 write-in votes away from an upset win in the 2017 Virginia gubernatorial race. Brian Babineau/NHLI/Getty Images

Sports figure Vote total Adam Jones 1 Phil Kessel 1 Alex Ovechkin 1

Based on 133 public records requests and our sifting through hundreds of pages of election documents from the 69 counties that responded, well, Virginians apparently don't see many athletes as being fit for the governorship. No sports figure grabbed even two votes, though it's worth noting that Old Dominion voters seem to be following the NHL pretty closely. We flipped a coin between "some random guy named Adam Jones" and "the Orioles outfielder" and decided that a proud Orioles fan must have penciled in the outfielder's name.