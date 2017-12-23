Alabama coach Nick Saban received 264 write-in votes among the 21,000 cast during this month's special U.S. Senate election in Alabama, according to most recent figures reported by al.com.

The Crimson Tide coach joined the likes of current Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, who lost to Republican nominee Roy Moore in a primary runoff, former Alabama Senator and current attorney general Jeff Sessions, and Santa Claus as write-in candidates by voters.

Mickey Mouse, Kermit the Frog, God, Bugs Bunny, and even LSU coach Ed Orgeron were write-in candidates, as well.

Saban's vote total was seventh-most among write-in candidates and only three votes fewer than Sessions, whose appointment as President Donald Trump's attorney general prompted the state's special election.

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Moore by nearly 21,000 votes after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced during Moore's campaign.