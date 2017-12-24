Former Baylor assistant Jeff Lebby has been hired as an offensive assistant at UCF, one of eight new additions the school announced Sunday.

Lebby, the son-in-law of Art Briles, spent last season as offensive coordinator at NAIA school Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. Before joining that staff, he worked with Briles at Baylor for nine seasons and was part of the football program when a wide-ranging sexual assault scandal eventually led to Briles' termination, along with the departures of athletic director Ian McCaw and president Ken Starr.

UCF hired Jeff Lebby as an offensive assistant coach. Jackson Laizure/Getty Images

When asked specifically about Lebby's hire, a UCF spokesman told ESPN.com every candidate is thoroughly vetted.

Among the other assistant coaches hired: Shane Burnham will coach the defensive line; Anthony Tucker will coach running backs; Darrell Wyatt will coach wide receivers; Rodney Hill and Dave Young were named assistant directors of sports performance; Steve Smith has been named director of player development; and Marc Votteler will serve as an assistant director of player personnel.