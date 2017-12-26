New Florida State head coach Willie Taggart will retain longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins, the school announced Tuesday. Haggins played at Florida State, and next season will mark his 25th year as an assistant at his alma mater.

In addition to Haggins coaching the line, Taggart also named him an associate head coach. Haggins has served as interim head coach since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M and will coach Florida State in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl on Wednesday.

Defensive line coach Odell Haggins will remain at Florida State under Willie Taggart. Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

"Coach Haggins is garnet and gold through and through," Taggart said in a statement. "He has done a remarkable job leading our team through the last game of the regular season and preparations for the Independence Bowl, and I have noticed how positively the student-athletes respond to him. He has an impressive resume of on-field results from his defensive linemen, but I've also been impressed with his ability to connect with our team on a personal level. He understands Florida State better than anyone, which will be a huge benefit to all of us as we implement our program at FSU."

Indeed, players celebrated Haggins after he led the Seminoles to a 42-10 win over ULM to clinch a spot in a bowl game for the 36th consecutive season. He also is one of the team's top recruiters.

"I am a Seminole for life," Haggins said in a statement. "I'm thankful to Coach Taggart for giving me the opportunity to remain at my alma mater. Coach Taggart and I are on the same page with our focus on doing the best we can to be a mentor and a father figure to these student-athletes. Everything we do is to help guide them as they develop on and off the field."