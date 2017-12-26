UCLA QB Josh Rosen will not play in the Cactus Bowl as he recovers from a concussion. (2:06)

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen will not play in Tuesday night's Cactus Bowl.

Rosen, recovering from a concussion, was considered highly unlikely to play but wanted to go through pregame warm-ups ahead of the bowl game against Kansas State.

Sports Illustrated earlier reported that Rosen wanted to play, but the decision was "100 percent medical."

"I think players are just starting to realize they have a lot of power and they don't need to be exploited when it's to their detriment," Rosen said during Saturday's Cactus Bowl media day. "It's just every single situation is unique, and I don't think you can lump them all together."

Rosen sustained his second concussion of the season in UCLA's regular-season-closing victory over California.

Interim coach Jedd Fisch said Saturday that if Rosen cannot go, Devon Modster will get the start for the Bruins (6-6).

"I want to do everything I can to play in this game," Rosen said Saturday. "I love these guys. I would give anything to get another game after this."

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.