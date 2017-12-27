        <
          Bill Snyder on coaching future: 'That hasn't been decided yet'

          Snyder on coaching future: 'I have no idea'

          Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder addresses his coaching future after the comeback 35-17 victory over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl. (2:01)

          8:57 AM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
          PHOENIX -- Bill Snyder isn't going anywhere just yet.

          After a 35-17 win over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl at Chase Field, Kansas State's 78-year-old head coach said his coaching future in Manhattan, Kansas, has not been determined.

          "That hasn't been decided yet," Snyder said, after asking a reporter if he had put out the report that Tuesday night may have been Snyder's last game.

          Snyder was hired by Kansas State in 1989 -- at age 49 -- and retired in 2005, only to return in 2008. He has coached the Wildcats to 19 bowls overall -- including six in the Phoenix area, three of which were at the Fiesta Bowl -- and eight in a row.

          Kansas State finished the season 8-5, giving Snyder a career record of 210-110 -- all with the Wildcats.

