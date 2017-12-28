LSU is expected to part ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada following its upcoming bowl game, according to sources.

Canada will coach the Tigers against Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's, but a move likely will come immediately after the game. The (Baton Rouge) Advocate first reported LSU's decision to cut ties with Canada, who is completing his first season as offensive coordinator.

Canada is the nation's highest-paid offensive coordinator, earning $1.5 million, and he has two years left on his contract. According to The Advocate, LSU is discussing a potential settlement with Canada's representatives.

LSU started the season 3-2, with losses to Mississippi State (37-7) and a stunner to Troy (24-21).

Sources said even after a meeting among Oregon, Canada, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and athletic director Joe Alleva following the Troy loss, tension remained between Canada and Orgeron, and communication was strained.

Canada came to LSU after just one season at Pitt and previously served as offensive coordinator at NC State, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, Indiana and Butler.

Sources said tight ends coach Steve Ensminger is a strong candidate to replace Canada as offensive coordinator. Ensminger served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for then-interim LSU coach Ed Orgeron last season after the school fired coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron in late September 2016.

Ensminger previously had held coordinator posts at Auburn, Clemson, Texas A&M, Louisiana Tech and McNeese State.

ESPN's Chris Low contributed to this report.