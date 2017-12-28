        <
          Missouri DE Marcell Frazier calls out Josh Heupel for leaving team

          Texas finishes season with a W (1:11)

          Texas' defense forces four turnovers and the Longhorns get an Armanti Foreman touchdown late to seal a 33-16 win against Missouri. (1:11)

          8:31 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier blamed departed offensive coordinator Josh Heupel for leaving the Tigers high and dry after they got rolled by Texas 33-16 Wednesday night at the Texas Bowl.

          "Realistically, Heupel left us in a bad position," Frazier said of Heupel, who took the head-coaching job at Central Florida, bringing offensive line coach Glen Elarbee with him. "It is what it is. And Elarbee left us in a bad position. As men they have to look in the mirror. They let a whole bunch of teenage boys down, 18- and 19-year-olds. They left and they have to do what's best for their family, but I think it showed up a little bit today. We were doing things [on offense] we haven't done since maybe the Auburn game. It showed up.

          "We practiced for almost a whole month without an O-coordinator or an O-line coach after having one of the most dominating offenses in the nation. It's tough. I believe they let some guys down. They had to do what's best for them. I don't quite understand it."

          Frazier pointed to Scott Frost, who is still coaching Central Florida in the Peach Bowl despite taking the Nebraska job, as someone who's setting a better example.

          "So I don't quite understand all the politics, but it showed up," Frazier said. "Texas, I don't believe they had anyone leave their entire staff. We had two offensive coaches leave."

          Missouri actually had more total yards (390-280) than Texas, and the teams were even with 17 first downs each. But the Tigers had four turnovers to none for the Longhorns.

