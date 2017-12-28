Texas' defense forces four turnovers and the Longhorns get an Armanti Foreman touchdown late to seal a 33-16 win against Missouri. (1:11)

After Texas iced its 33-16 Texas Bowl victory over Missouri with a late touchdown, Longhorns coach Tom Herman appeared to mock the TD dance of Tigers quarterback Drew Lock on Wednesday night.

Herman didn't address the situation after the game, and Lock took it in stride.

"You can look at it like this is a pretty big program, and when the head coach is mocking your dance move, you must be doing something right," Lock told reporters. "You're not a nobody. You're definitely doing something that is catching people's attention."

The trash talking -- or signing -- actually started before the game, when Missouri players were seen giving a "horns down" sign. The Longhorns must have noticed.

Then on the first play of the second half, Lock broke out his "secure the bag" celebration after a 79-yard Missouri TD.

Herman and a number of Texas players responded by mocking the celebration after a Longhorns touchdown with 1:39 to play.

While Lock appreciated the fact that the opposing coach was having fun, he also said that he would remember it.

"There's both sides of that. If you're going to do that, you're being a players' coach, really," he said. "If I was on the team, I would have [dug] it. ... 'Coach is balling with us, he's out here having fun.'

"But at the same time, you know, you've got to realize how the other side is going to take it."