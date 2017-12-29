BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Oklahoma continues to be cautious with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield practiced Thursday afternoon, but he did not join the team for a team function at the Lawry's Beef Bowl later in the night as he fights what is believed to be a minor illness.

It was the second straight day Mayfield was not with the team for a non-football activity. He practiced Wednesday morning, but he was not with the team for its visit to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim.

Mayfield is scheduled to address the media Friday.

The Sooners face Georgia on Monday in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual.