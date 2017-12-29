Michigan State running back LJ Scott is returning for his senior season in 2018.

Scott told Fox Sports 1 after the Spartans' 42-17 win over Washington State in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Thursday night that he will be back next fall. The junior led Michigan State with 110 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries, and finished the season with 898 yards and eight scores.

"It's just about what's better for me, and not only for me, but helping the team out next year," Scott told Fox Sports 1. "We'll be able to have a great season next year and have a great team, and I just want to be a part of it to help."

He has led the Spartans in rushing in each of his first three seasons and has 2,591 career rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. With Scott back, Michigan State is expected to return 10 of 11 offensive starters.