Washington State quarterback Luke Falk missed his team's bowl game Thursday night with an apparent injury, but Cougars coach Mike Leach remained mum on the matter.

Falk, who was photographed earlier in the week with a cast on his left wrist, went through warm-ups but came out in street clothes at game time as No. 18 Washington State prepared to take on No. 16 Michigan State in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. It's unclear when Falk injured the wrist on his non-throwing hand and whether that was indeed what kept him out of the Holiday Bowl, but he had issues with it throughout the season.

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is ranked ninth among quarterbacks for the 2018 NFL draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

Leach refused to give specifics during the week and was condescending after the Cougars' 42-17 loss when asked about Falk's injury.

"Luke is doing exactly what we want Luke to do, and Luke has had a fine career here and also done a great deal for this program, probably more than most people will ever realize," Leach said. "Tyler [Hilinski] was the ideal guy to start with our lineup today."

Pressed on Falk's injury, Leach said: "You will remain unclear on it. Next question."

The Holiday Bowl was to have been Falk's final collegiate game. He leaves Washington State with the Pac-12 records for career passing yards (14,486) and touchdown passes (119), and is ranked ninth among quarterbacks for the 2018 NFL draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Falk was replaced by Hilinski, a redshirt sophomore who made his first start and eighth appearance of the season. Hilinski was 39-of-50 for 272 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

