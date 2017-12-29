NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb sat out the Hyundai Sun Bowl against Arizona State on Friday, but, rather than stay home, he decided to go to El Paso, Texas, with his teammates to show his support.

Chubb, a potential top-10 pick in the NFL draft, followed the same path as Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette, who opted to sit out bowl games last year with an eye toward their NFL futures. Several players this bowl season have opted to sit out, as well, but the difference is Chubb traveled with the team to root the Wolfpack on.

"My senior year was amazing. Guys around me made it amazing. That's why I'm here today with these guys sharing this last game," Chubb told ABC 11 News. "McCaffrey and those guys didn't come to the bowl game last year. I wanted to be here with my teammates so they knew it wasn't me just not wanting to be a part of this anymore. I love these guys to death, like I told them a million times. I'm just glad to be out here."

NC State tweeted a statement in which coach Dave Doeren said he supported Chubb's choice not to play.

Chubb said Doeren and his teammates understood the decision.

"Nobody's mad at me," Chubb said. "I'm still here, taking every opportunity I can to be with these guys."

NC State beat the Sun Devils, 53-21.