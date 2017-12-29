Arizona State's compliance office has determined that new linebackers coach Antonio Pierce's promotional work with a sports gambling information website does not violate NCAA rules, but the school says his relationship with the site will not continue.

Pierce was announced as part of new coach Herm Edwards' staff on Dec. 22.

On Friday morning, Pierce tweeted a link to a contest that allows fans to compete against him in picking NFL games for the chance to win a trip to the Pro Bowl. He quickly deleted the tweet.

Since September, Pierce has written a weekly picks column for SportsBettingDime.com, in which he picked NFL games against the point spread. His last column was posted Dec. 8.

Because there is no actual gambling on the site and Pierce was only providing advice, Arizona State determined it was not a violation, according to a school spokesman.

NCAA Bylaw 10.3 stats that staff members will not "knowingly participate in sports wagering activities or provide information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition."

Arizona State's compliance website says punishment for violating sports wagering bylaws can lead to the loss of employment for staff members.

Pierce played nine years in the NFL (2001-09) and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2006. The former ESPN analyst spent the past four years as the coach at Long Beach (California) Poly High School.