          Denzel Ward skips Cotton Bowl, senior season to enter NFL draft

          10:03 PM ET
          • Mitch ShermanESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Nebraska/Big Ten/Recruiting reporter.
            • Joined ESPN in 2011.
            • Graduated from the University of Nebraska.
            Follow on Twitter

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Ohio State is playing Friday night at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic without All-America cornerback Denzel Ward, who will forego his final season with the Buckeyes to enter the NFL draft.

          Ward released a statement on Twitter minutes before kickoff, as the No. 5 Buckeyes met eighth-ranked USC at AT&T Stadium.

          A junior, he is rated No. 12 on Mel Kiper's Big Board and in Todd McShay's Mock Draft 1.0.

          Ward led Ohio State with 17 passes defended, including two interceptions in his first year as a starter.

          He did not participate in warm-ups ahead of Friday's game.

