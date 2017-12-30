ARLINGTON, Texas -- Ohio State is playing Friday night at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic without All-America cornerback Denzel Ward, who will forego his final season with the Buckeyes to enter the NFL draft.

Ward released a statement on Twitter minutes before kickoff, as the No. 5 Buckeyes met eighth-ranked USC at AT&T Stadium.

A junior, he is rated No. 12 on Mel Kiper's Big Board and in Todd McShay's Mock Draft 1.0.

Ward led Ohio State with 17 passes defended, including two interceptions in his first year as a starter.

He did not participate in warm-ups ahead of Friday's game.