LOS ANGELES -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield said he has been dealing with "flu-like" symptoms after being a late, unexpected arrival at Rose Bowl media day Saturday. He missed the past two days of media availability because of an undisclosed illness.

Mayfield said he decided to show up after he saw reports that he wouldn't be there and got a driver from the hotel to bring him.

"That's when I realized this isn't about me," Mayfield said. "It's about Oklahoma. My teammates shouldn't have to answer questions on my behalf."

The Heisman Trophy winner has been limited in practice this week because his "energy level is not normal for him right now," coach Lincoln Riley said earlier Saturday. Riley made it clear that Mayfield's status for Monday's game against Georgia is not in question.

"He'll be ready to play," Riley said. "Will he be at 100 percent physically? We'll see. He's not going to miss this one."

Mayfield, who sounded hoarse, said he has flu-like symptoms. He said he has been coughing and doesn't have a ton of energy.

"I'm not dying, but I'm not feeling 100 percent right now," he said.

Mayfield said he has been getting better and that "[Friday] felt great, best I've felt in a while."

He said practices were taking a "little bit" out of him but that "I'd rather go out there and practice than have to go do other activities. I'd rather be with my teammates and working on our game plan."

Riley said Mayfield was sick when the team left for California and that his condition got worse for a couple of days.

Mayfield said he started feeling bad over Christmas break in Austin, Texas.

"My mom was pretty worried to send me out here like that," Mayfield said.

"There was something going around that a couple of other guys have had it," Mayfield added. "It's flu-like. I wouldn't say it's the flu, but it's pretty much like that."

Mayfield did not join the team for its visit to Disney's California Adventure on Wednesday or Lawry's Beef Bowl the following night.

"Obviously, I'd like to be out there with my team doing all the fun activities that the Rose Bowl puts on," Mayfield said. "But when it comes down to it, it's not going to hinder my play. I'll still be out there Monday for the most important thing."

