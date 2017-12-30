Lamar Jackson misses his reciever and Mark McLaurin intercepts the pass after Jackson had thrown 114 straight passes without a pick. (0:27)

Lamar Jackson continued his march into the record books during Saturday's TaxSlayer Bowl, becoming just the third FBS player with at least 50 rushing and 50 passing touchdowns in his career, but he was ultimately undone by four interceptions as the Cardinals lost to Mississippi State 31-27.

He joined former Florida and Nevada quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick, respectively, as the only others to accomplish that feat.

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown Saturday against Mississippi State, reaching 50 rushing TDs for his career. Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson, who is expected to decide whether to enter the NFL draft soon, was sacked six times in the second half alone by the Mississippi State defense.

Jackson, a Pompano Beach, Florida, native, has thrown for more than 3,400 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 1,400-plus yards and 17 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound junior won the Heisman Trophy last season and finished third in the voting this season behind the winner, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, and the second-place finisher, Stanford running back Bryce Love.

The Bulldogs won despite having an interim head coach and their second-string quarterback on the field.

New coach Joe Moorhead, who accepted the job after Dan Mullen's departure to Florida, did not coach the team during the bowl game.

Nick Fitzgerald, the team's starting quarterback for the past two years, was sidelined after suffering a season-ending ankle injury during the final game of the regular season against Ole Miss in November.