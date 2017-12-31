ATLANTA -- The four head coaches of the College Football Playoff came blowing into the room like four men in a mighty big hurry, because they were, well, four men in a mighty big hurry. A few days earlier, three of them had won conference championships, and all four of them had celebrated their invitations to college football's final four. The days between then and Dec. 7, barely an hour away from the start of the College Football Awards in Atlanta, had been spent jetting around the recruiting trail ahead of a new early signing period.

Nick Saban of Alabama, Kirby Smart of Georgia and Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma were corralled into a tiny conference room above the lobby of the College Football Hall of Fame and were told to relax and enjoy some finger foods before they were escorted downstairs to walk the red carpet. They smiled somewhat awkwardly, shook hands and commenced to fumbling around with sliders and shrimp on a stick in a little bit of silence.

Then Clemson's Dabo Swinney arrived. In an instant, he turned the energy of the room up to 11 and got the coaches to start chattering. How? With one quick question: "Lincoln Riley, congrats on a great year, man! Tell me, how's my man Ruffin McNeill doing? I used to see him all the time on the road when I was recruiting back in the day. I'm still mad at you guys for stealing a couple from us down there in eastern North Carolina."

Ice broken. Laughter and smiles ensued. For a little while, at least.

You see, before he was the head coach, Swinney was a Clemson assistant for eight seasons. He used to recruit out west, when McNeill was an assistant with Riley under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Then McNeill became the head coach at East Carolina and brought Riley with him. Meanwhile, Swinney had taken over at Clemson and found himself going to (polite) war with McNeill and Riley over high school talent in the Carolinas. Now Riley is the head coach at Oklahoma, where he quickly hired McNeill to be his right-hand man in Norman.

"This is what we coaches do," Riley said a few minutes later, ditching the eats to head into the awards show. "We talk about coaches."

It's true.

Get two football coaches in a room together and they won't debate the targeting rules or sketch plays out on a napkin? OK, they might. But what two coaches always do first is immediately start figuring out how many former head coach bosses they have in common. Or common schools where they've coached. Or colleagues at those common schools whom they consider common friends.

In this year's edition of the College Football Playoff, there are many aspects of life that the four participants have in, um, common. While we dig up a thesaurus to find words that share a common definition with the word common, let's allow one of those coaches to get the ball rolling.

"Well, I guess the obvious place to start here is with me, isn't it?" Kirby Smart said, knowing well where this conversation was going. After all, it's the conversation he has been having all season long, but particularly over the month since the head coach led his Georgia Bulldogs to their first SEC championship in a dozen years.

"I don't know if you've heard this," he said facetiously, "but I used to work with Nick Saban."

Smart did indeed, for a little more than a decade total, spread out over three teams. He served as LSU's defensive backs coach in 2004. He took a similar position with the Miami Dolphins in 2006. And he held down the same job at Alabama in 2007, before eventually getting promoted to defensive coordinator.

Smart chose to stick with Saban, even as co-worker after co-worker left Tuscaloosa for head-coaching gigs. When Smart finally answered the call from his alma mater, Georgia, two years ago, he not only followed the Saban blueprint, he followed the blueprints of others who had followed the Saban blueprint, namely Smart's former co-worker at LSU, Jimbo Fisher.

When Fisher took over at FSU, among his first hires was mental conditioning coach Trevor Moawad. Among Smart's first hires at UGA? Moawad. The only direct-from-Bama hire Smart made was to lure secondary coach Mel Tucker away to become Georgia's defensive coordinator. Saban didn't like that much, but he understood.

"That's how this business works," Saban said at the time. "Good coaches move around. They are in demand. That's how you know they are good coaches. And coaches with a particular pedigree, guys who come from programs that know how to have success, it's only natural that they move on to other programs that know how to have success. That's why, especially when you get to my age, there's a thousand coaches out there and it ends up feeling like we've all worked together somewhere at some point. Especially when we are talking about the biggest games on the biggest stages."

There's no game or stage bigger than the College Football Playoff, in which Swinney and Clemson are preparing to face Alabama (Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN and the ESPN App) for the third consecutive season. And for the third consecutive season, Swinney has spent the days leading up to that matchup being asked about his Alabama ties.

"Good coaches move around. They are in demand. That's how you know they are good coaches." Nick Saban

Swinney famously walked on as a Crimson Tide wide receiver in 1990, eventually earning some playing time and winning a national championship ring in 1992 under Gene Stallings. Stallings still serves as Swinney's mentor. When Swinney was handed the keys to Death Valley as Clemson's interim head coach in 2008, the Birmingham, Alabama, native pulled out a box of dog-eared three-ring binders packed with notes he had taken to reference if he were ever given the chance to lead a big-time college football program. Most of those notes were drawn from what Stallings taught him during eight years on the coaching staff, with the youngster eagerly gobbling up the wisdom of a Bear Bryant disciple.

So it shouldn't be a surprise that Swinney's staff at Clemson is drenched in crimson, albeit it of a decidedly pre-Saban hue. His football administrator (in Swinney's words, "My national security advisor") is Woody McCorvey, who was Swinney's position coach at Bama. Before that, McCorvey worked at Clemson under the school's other national title-winning head coach, Danny Ford, who, by the way, also played at Alabama, under Bryant.

Clemson special teams/tight ends coach Danny Pearman, safeties coach Mickey Conn, defensive analyst Lemanski Hall and recruiting coordinator Thad Turnipseed all have ties back to Swinney's days with the Tide. Only Turnipseed has worked for both Saban and Swinney, winning two national titles with the former and one with the latter.

"I like to remind Nick that we have a lot of Alabama people at Clemson, but Clemson has always had a lot of Alabama people," Swinney said, taking a poke at the guy he spends days on the lake with during the offseason. "And I also remind him that we were all at Alabama long before he was!"

But all of those folks who now make a very nice living in upstate South Carolina might not still have those jobs at all if not for a hire Swinney made six years ago, one that still leaves fans on both sides shaking their heads. In 2011, Swinney's third full season, the Tigers suffered a legendarily awful 70-33 loss to West Virginia in the Orange Bowl. Barely two weeks later, he hired Brent Venables to be his defensive coordinator. Venables had been on the staff at Oklahoma for 13 years, all but one as defensive coordinator.

Venables' relationship with then-Sooners head coach Bob Stoops could be complicated at times. It certainly had been in the days following the 2011 season. But the move was still a stunner.

Will we get a matchup of student (Kirby Smart, left) vs. teacher (Nick Saban) in the College Football Playoff National Championship? Marvin Gentry/US Presswire

It proved to be a coup for Clemson, which has established itself as a Bama-type defense on Venables' watch, especially along the defensive front.

"Clemson is home. I love it here. But sure, sometimes it's still a little strange to see Oklahoma playing and not be a part of that," Venables confessed Saturday morning at Allstate Sugar Bowl media day. "But it's not as strange as it is to watch Oklahoma play and realize that Bob isn't on the sidelines anymore."

Speaking of shocking moves, none was more jaw-dropping than the sudden spring decision of Stoops to step down after 18 years as chief of the Boomers. Had he done that in say, 2010, there certainly would have been a push for Venables to be considered his replacement.

Instead, his heir was Lincoln Riley, all of 33 years old. Riley grabbed the nation's attention in 2015, when he won the Frank Broyles Award as college football's top assistant coach, guiding Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield-led offense to historic heights. His successor for that award? Brent Venables, for his work as Clemson's DC a year ago. In 2009, the Broyles was won by the defensive coordinator at Alabama. His name was Kirby Smart.

Now, no matter what happens in this year's New Year's Day semifinal doubleheader -- Oklahoma and Georgia will play first game in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual (5 p.m. ET, ESPN) -- we are guaranteed to see some sort of delicious six degrees of separation recipe mixed together in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Might it be the master teacher Saban versus perhaps his most prized pupil in Smart? Or perhaps we'll see one-time Oklahoma wunderkind Venables matching defensive wits with the offense of current Sooners boy genius Riley. And heck, we haven't even gotten into the fact that a Georgia-Clemson matchup would renew an I-85 rivalry that used to be played every year, from 1962 to 1987, including a run in the late 1970s and early 1980s, during which games between the two cost each team a shot at a national title and boosted each team to back-to-back titles in 1980 and 1981.

"Honestly, we could do this all day, couldn't we?" Swinney said, pointing out that it was only four years ago that Clemson prevailed over Georgia in an opening-weekend, top-10 shootout between Tajh Boyd and Aaron Murray. "Heck, I've got, what, 15 players from Georgia, four from Alabama? Georgia's got a million players from South Carolina. Oklahoma has a few from here. And Alabama probably has at least one kid from every state in the U.S. Heck, I can't get into all this, man. I've got games to get ready for!"

Sorry, Coach, but you guys started this. You always do. Now we can't wait to see how you finish it.