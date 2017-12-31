Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach Luke Getsy will become Mississippi State's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers hired Getsy, 33, in 2014. Getsy was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2016. That season, the Packers had three receivers -- Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb -- with at least 600 receiving yards.

Getsy will replace Billy Gonzalez and is expected to assist with improving the Bulldogs' vertical game. No Mississippi State receivers finished with 300 receiving yards.

Getsy, a former quarterback, played for Bulldogs head coach Joe Moorhead when Moorhead was an assistant at Akron.