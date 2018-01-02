Georgia's Sony Michel runs 38 yards for a game-tying touchdown late in the third quarter. Michel averaged 23.7 yards per carry on his first six runs. (1:31)

LOS ANGELES -- College football has a new top rushing duo.

Georgia running back Sony Michel's 2-yard run with 10:10 left in the third quarter of the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual gave Michel and Nick Chubb 8,194 combined rushing yards in their careers. That moved them past SMU's Eric Dickerson and Craig James (8,193) for the most by a pair of running back teammates in FBS history.

Michel (181 yards) and Chubb (145 yards) combined to rush for 326 yards on just 25 carries in the Bulldogs' 54-48 victory over Oklahoma in double overtime. Their record career total sits at 8,284 yards rushing.

They also combined for five touchdown runs Monday, none bigger than Michel's game-winning 27-yard score up the left sideline in the second overtime.

With Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson rushing for 201 yards and two touchdowns, this is the third time in Rose Bowl history that there have been three 100-yard rushers in the same game.