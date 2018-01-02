Georgia LB Davin Bellamy explains why he yelled at Baker Mayfield to humble himself after the game. (0:52)

PASADENA, Calif. -- Moments after Georgia defeated Oklahoma in their College Football Playoff semifinal Monday night, Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy repeatedly yelled, "Humble yourself!" at Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield as the Heisman Trophy winner was congratulating Georgia players.

play 0:34 Bellamy to Mayfield: 'Humble yourself' Georgia LB Davin Bellamy yells "humble yourself" at Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield after the Sooners' defeat in the Rose Bowl.

Mayfield never acknowledged Bellamy as he made his way around celebrating Georgia players, and Bellamy never pursued Mayfield, instead going back to do interviews on the field, but Bellamy was still irked by some of Mayfield's antics.

"All I'm saying is humble yourself," Bellamy told ESPN after Georgia's 54-48 victory in double overtime in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual. "All the flamboyancy ... I carry myself the same way, but humble yourself, man.

Editor's Picks Baker Mayfield runs out of magic in classic Rose Bowl The Heisman winner couldn't rally the Sooners in their double-overtime loss to Georgia in the CFP semifinal. "It's been a wild ride," said Mayfield, who went from walk-on to star at Oklahoma.

Mayfield laments leaving OU without title Baker Mayfield, who saw his Sooners career end with a dramatic double-overtime loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal Monday night, said leaving Oklahoma without a national championship is the "toughest part." 1 Related

"Our wide receivers came back and told us that they were running their routes before we went out there and he was on their line. Just humble yourself, man, just humble yourself. You're not built like that."

Mayfield was asked after the game about Georgia players yelling at him.

"They can say what they want, they won the game," Mayfield said.

The brash quarterback in the past has been the subject of intense criticism and controversy because of a series of highly publicized antics, including a lewd crotch grabbing and a series of other histrionics that forced him to apologize after the Sooners' rout of Kansas earlier this season.

Also earlier this season, after a high-profile victory over Ohio State, Mayfield grabbed a huge Oklahoma flag and proceeded to plant it in the middle of Ohio Stadium. He later apologized for the demeaning act.

There was also a back-and-forth with the Texas Tech coaching staff when Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma. And there was an embarrassing arrest in February for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest after an incident outside an Arkansas bar, which resulted in Oklahoma ordering him to complete 35 hours of community service and an alcohol education program.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.