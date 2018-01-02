Alabama gets to play for its fifth national title in the past nine seasons as it holds Clemson without a TD for just the second time in 131 games under Dabo Swinney. (2:38)

Alabama opened as a four-point favorite over Georgia for next week's College Football Playoff championship game.

The Crimson Tide reached their third straight title game with a 24-6 win over Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and will be looking for their fifth national championship in the past nine seasons when they face SEC foe Georgia on Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs advanced to the championship game with a thrilling 54-48 double-overtime win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual.

Georgia kicked off the season at 20-1 to win the national championship at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs avenged a loss to Auburn in the SEC championship game and will take on the Crimson Tide with a chance to win the program's first national title since 1980.

Alabama began the season as the national championship favorite, listed at 5-2 at the Westgate, and remained among the favorites throughout the season, even after a loss to Auburn in the final game of the regular season.

Alabama has been favored in 110 of its previous 111 games. The last time the Crimson Tide were an underdog was at Georgia on Oct. 3, 2015, the teams' last meeting. The Bulldogs closed as a consensus one-point favorite over Alabama in that game. The Crimson Tide won 38-10.

The Westgate opened the over/under for the Georgia-Alabama game at 48.