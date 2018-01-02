The perennial powerhouse Crimson Tide will duel with the up-and-coming Bulldogs as Atlanta becomes the center of the college football universe. (0:37)

So many Georgia fans were looking for title game tickets in the moments after the Bulldogs 54-48 Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma that StubHub's page listing tickets to the Jan. 8 title game crashed for more than 30 minutes on Monday night.

Sony Michel's touchdown in the second overtime won the Rose Bowl and put Georgia in the national title game. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

When the page started working again, the cheapest seat to the game, which will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was $2,480.

On the site of StubHub's competitor, Vivid Seats, the average paid price for a ticket jumped 37 percent after the Bulldogs clinched a spot, a company spokesman said. Before Georgia's win, the average paid price for a ticket to the title game was $2,218. After the Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma, the average paid price has been $3,037.

Vivid's average ticket sale for the game, as of 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning was $2,733.

StubHub's average paid price on its site through Tuesday morning was $2,243. If that price holds, it will be one of the most expensive title games ever, topping the 2013 BCS title game between Alabama and Notre Dame by more than $600 a ticket ($1,640).

In late November, prices for the title game on resale sites were hovering around $1,200 for any fan who wanted to take a chance. That number jumped by at least 20 percent on Dec. 2 after Georgia beat Alabama in the SEC Championship.

The game's location in Atlanta, just 72 miles from Georgia's campus, is one of the big draws. So, too, is the fact that the Bulldogs are trying to win their first championship in 37 years.

For Crimson Tide fans, going to the title game has turned into a regular occurrence. The team is playing in its sixth title game in nine seasons, looking for its fifth title in that span. A 200-mile drive from Tuscaloosa to Atlanta also makes it an easy trip.