Head coach Bill Snyder will return for his 27th season at Kansas State, the school announced Tuesday night.

"We are excited that Coach Snyder has decided to continue to lead our program and look forward to building off the late-season momentum," athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "... I know he and his staff, in addition to our student-athletes, are anxious to get winter workouts and spring practices underway in preparation for next season."

The 78-year-old Snyder led the Wildcats to five wins in the final six games, including a Cactus Bowl victory over UCLA.

He has a contract that rolls over each year, which means he can essentially choose when to walk away. And he has said the last several years that he makes that decision on a year-by-year basis, based primarily on his health but also the wishes of his family.

Snyder, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, was diagnosed with throat cancer last offseason.

"As I have stated many times, as long as I remain in good health, am wanted and have a positive impact on the young people in our program, I will continue to be the head coach at Kansas State University," Snyder said in a statement. "Those factors have not changed, and I look forward to meeting with our players and beginning our out-of-season program when classes resume."

He is 210-110-1 since taking over the Wildcats in 1988.

The Wildcats -- who won the Big 12 titles in 2003 and 2012 under Snyder -- finished the season 8-5 (5-4 in the Big 12), including their bowl win.

Kansas State will return most of its starters. Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson, the two quarterbacks who took most of the snaps, will be back along with a veteran offensive line and several skill players.

Their defense should also be stout next season, too, even though standout cornerback and return man D.J. Reed has announced plans to skip his senior season for the NFL draft.

Snyder needs to replace offensive coordinator Dana Dimel, who left for the top job at UTEP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.