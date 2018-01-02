The perennial powerhouse Crimson Tide will duel with the up-and-coming Bulldogs as Atlanta becomes the center of the college football universe. (0:37)

Alabama coach Nick Saban lamented what he feels is a quick turnaround from the College Football Playoff semifinal games to the championship game, saying that it's difficult to come off a bowl game with only seven days to prepare.

"Someone has to think about the players," Saban said, "and not what's convenient for the media or TV."

Saban said that it wasn't until after 1 a.m. that Alabama began packing up to leave the Allstate Sugar Bowl after beating Clemson 24-6, which meant that the team needed to spend the night in New Orleans and return to Tuscaloosa in the morning.

If anything, Saban said he would like an extra travel day between the semis and the title game to account for the lost time.

Alabama will spend three days at home before going back on the road to Atlanta to prepare for Monday's game against Georgia.

Whether Saban will have a full complement of players remains to be seen.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Saban said injured offensive lineman Lester Cotton and linebacker Anfernee Jennings were still being evaluated and that he hoped to update their statuses soon.

Alabama has been hit severely by the injury bug at linebacker this season. Starting middle linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton was lost for the season with a knee injury, and linebackers Mack Wilson, Christian Miller and Terrell Lewis all missed significant time before returning for the final game of the regular season.