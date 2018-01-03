The Arizona Wildcats on Tuesday fired Rich Rodriguez after six seasons in the wake of a sexual harassment allegation that the university began investigating in October.

"After conducting a thorough evaluation of our football program and its leadership, both on and off the field, President [Robert] Robbins and I feel it is in the best interest of the University of Arizona and our athletics department to go in a new direction," athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement.

In a letter to the Arizona community, Heeke said Arizona's Office of Institutional Equity retained the law firm of Cohen Dowd Quigley to investigate the allegation, which was made by a former employee against the 54-year-old Rodriguez.

After the investigation began, the former employee hired an attorney and declined multiple request to participate in the investigation into her allegations and was "unwilling to turn over communication that she alleged provided support for her allegation," Heeke said.

The former employee recently filed a financial claim against Rodriguez, Heeke said, which was filed to the state's Attorney General office last week, according to the Arizona Daily Star. The investigation concluded Dec. 28, and determined the allegations could not be substantiated, Heeke said.

"As a result, we have been reviewing the finding and deliberating our course of action," Heeke said. "White this is a difficult decision, it is the right decision. And it is a decision that lives up to the core values of the University of Arizona."

The university said it would honor the separation terms of Rodriguez's contract, which was set to run through May 31, 2020. Arizona is required to pay 100 percent of what remains on what it refers to as his "university-funded compensation" -- an amount that totals $5.46 million.

Arizona also will hire a search firm to assist with "a national search" to find a new coach.

"We'll move through the coaching search in an effort to identify a head coach that will build a solid foundation for our program and create an identity of Arizona football that the University, Tucson and Southern Arizona communities can be proud of," Heeke said in the statement. "We're excited about the future of our football program and we look forward to introducing our new head coach at the completion of the search process."

Rodriguez guided the Wildcats to a 6-2 start this season before finishing 7-6, losing 38-35 to Purdue in the Foster Farms Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27.

Overall, he went 43-35 at Arizona, averaging less than six wins over the past three seasons. Prior to joining the Wildcats, he coached at Michigan from 2008-10 (15-22) and West Virginia from 2001-07 (60-26).

Rodriguez took the Wildcats to five bowl games during his tenure, including the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. Prior to his arrival, Arizona reached just three bowl games in 13 seasons.

With the firing of Rodriguez, there will be five new coaches in the Pac-12 when the 2018 season begins. Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA have also made moves this offseason.