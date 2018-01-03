Trey Wingo shares the latest on Alabama's Anfernee Jennings' knee injury that he sustained during the Tide's win over the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. (0:53)

Alabama outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings will miss the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia on Monday as he recovers from knee surgery.

Jennings posted a note about the surgery to his social media accounts early Wednesday morning.

"Unfortunately I've played my last game this season," he wrote, "but I will be back stronger than ever next season."

Jennings suffered a sprained knee during Monday's night's 24-6 win over Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The sophomore finished with three tackles.

The Crimson Tide have been beset by injuries at linebacker this season. Dylan Moses and Shaun Dion Hamilton are both currently out with a season-ending knee injuries, and Mack Wilson, Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller all missed significant time throughout the past year.